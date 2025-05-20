Indian import restrictions: Who will be hit hardest?

BSP Food Products, a company based in Kalurghat, Chattogram city, has been exporting food items to three of the northeastern states of India for the past one and a half years. The company has been doing business actually relying on exports to India by land.

However, the company now faces uncertainty after the Indian government on Saturday imposed certain restrictions on the import of certain goods from Bangladesh by land routes.

Ajit Kumar Das, managing director of BSP Food Products, told Prothom Alo on Monday, “Almost all of our products are exported. Our cookies, toast (rusks), and salted biscuits have a major market in Indian states of Assam, Tripura and Kolkata.”

“If we have to now send the products to Assam and Tripura via Kolkata through a longer route, the transportation costs alone will increase by Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh). It is impossible for the consumers to bear this additional cost. On the other hand, if exports stop, we won’t be able to continue with production.”

Ajit Kumar Das added that prior to India imposing the restrictions their company had received an order for 42,000 cartons of food products. Though these food items have already been produced their export is now halted for the restrictions.