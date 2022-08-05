New MD of Biman sets annual turnover target at $1b

Zahid Hossain, the newly appointed managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has set a target for increasing the national flag carrier's annual turnover to $1 billion from existing $700 million.

He wants to make the airline profitable with business expansion, new strategies, and satisfactory passenger services, he said during his first press briefing as Biman chief in Dhaka Thursday, reports UNB.

About Biman's poor customer service, the MD said, “We will do what it takes to establish Biman as a commercial enterprise and offer satisfactory passenger services."