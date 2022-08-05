New MD of Biman sets annual turnover target at $1b

Regarding the losses that Biman had incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zahid said the national carrier is now in a better position.
“Biman transported 22 lakh passengers last year. We hope to carry 30 lakh passengers this year. Around 80 lakh Bangladeshis now live abroad and want to travel through Biman. We want to serve them," he added.
About Biman's Toronto flights, the MD said the carrier will calculate the profits and losses once the travel season is over. "We've found access to North America via Toronto. If this flight becomes successful, we'll be able to enter the US market."
Regarding corruption allegations in Biman's pilot recruitment, Zahid said the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating the claims of irregularities and they will extend their full support to the anti-corruption watchdog.
Before joining as the MD and CEO of Biman on 13 July, additional secretary Zahid served as the director (administration and human resources) of the national flag carrier.