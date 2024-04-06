Rules relaxed for companies of defaulting business groups in whose interest?

But, experts are getting answers to the question of how the willful loan defaulters will be identified. Theoretically, a willful loan defaulter is one who does not repay loans despite being able to pay. Mustafa K Mujeri, former chief economist of Bangladesh Bank, told Prothom Alo it is a difficult task to identify a willful loan defaulter, but there is another issue that is concerning.

According to him, a powerful quarter managed to change the law, now they will bring out evidence that they are not willful defaulters, and then they will take out bank money. Mustafa K Mujeri is seeing the reflection of that certain quarter.

There have long been persisting problems with defaulted loans in Bangladesh, but the situation reached a dangerous level in the last one and a half decades. When Awami League came to power in 2009 the amount of defaulted loans stood at a little less than Tk 225 billion. As of December 2023, defaulted loans rose to about 1.5 trillion, and that means the amount of defaulted loans increased by more than sixfold in the past 15 years.

However, this is the tip of the iceberg. The distressed assets stand at Tk 3 trillion in the banking sector. The banking sector of the country reached this situation by sparing loan defaulters again and again, and by walking on the path of cronyism policy and protection of group interest.