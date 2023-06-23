Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter

Bangladesh is pursuing a vision of elevating its position as a high value readymade garment exporter in the world, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reports news agency UNB.

“We are seeking every possible opportunity to unleash the potential of the RMG industry and take it to the next level with a strategic shift from volume based production to high-value garments and value addition. The prospect is bright for Bangladesh and we’re highly optimistic about attaining our goal,” he said.