Chinese ambassador proposes business in own currencies instead of dollar

“Now it’s a worldwide problem. This fluctuation in the dollar rate is because of the financial and the monetary policy of the US. So, the global south, the developing countries as well as China also are facing the same problem. This is something where China wishes to work with Bangladesh,” he said.

Yao Wen also stated, “Maybe one of the ways is to use our own currencies. We approached and are engaging with Bangladesh to see what we can do together to use more of our own currencies instead of the US dollar.”

China, the second largest economy in the world, has been doing business transactions with its currency, yuan, with several countries. The country has been trying hard for the last few years so that its currency could be used more in doing global business.