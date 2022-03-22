Mother and two daughters suddenly meet at TCB line

Sufia Begun and her two daughters live separately. The mother lives in Sector no. 14 of Uttara while her elder daughter Sabina Yasmin lives one and a half kilometre away in Pakuria area and her younger daughter Lipa Akter lives in half a kilometre away outside Uttara area.

On Monday, Sufia Begun met both of her daughters all of a sudden when all three came to purchase the essentials at an affordable price from a mobile sale point of the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on the playground of the Sector 12 in Uttara. Neither of them had any prior knowledge that any of them would be there, let alone to meet each other.