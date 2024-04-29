Pre-budget discussion: Speakers stress uplifting economy from 'yellow zone'

Speakers at a pre-budget discussion on Sunday said that the macroeconomic situation of Bangladesh is down to the 'yellow zone' and the next budget should aim to curb inflation, cut public expenditure and focus on income generating projects.

They said that to bring back stability in the macroeconomic situation, a contractionary budget is a must and tax earning has to be increased through diversification and innovative taxation system to raise the government’s financial ability.

The speakers said this at a ‘Pre-Budget Discussion highlighting Income Tax, VAT, Customs duty, Sector-wise allocation of Budget, external debt, etc,’ organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Bangladesh at CA Bhaban, Karwan Bazar in the capital.