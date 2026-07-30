New pay structure for govt officials will be presented before cabinet soon

The government is continuing work on the proposed Ninth Pay Commission for public sector employees. Once the process is complete, it will place the proposal before the Cabinet without delay. Following Cabinet approval, the government will begin issuing the official gazette notification.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury made the remarks to Prothom Alo at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

On 21 April, the government formed a 10-member committee, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, to recommend the implementation of a new pay structure for public sector employees.

According to sources at the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance, the committee has almost finalised its recommendations.

The committee includes the Principal Secretary to the prime minister, the Finance Secretary, the Public Administration Secretary, the Law Secretary, the Defence Secretary, the Secondary and Higher Education Secretary, the Health Services Secretary, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, and the Comptroller General of Accounts.