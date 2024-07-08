Dollar rates go up, government's revenue to increase

The government's revenue earnings have increased from all sorts of commodities as the customs department has raised the rate of the dollar in fixing customs duty on goods imported from abroad.

On the other hand, import costs have gone up, which means increased expenditure for the common people.

The customs authorities regularly adjust the dollar rate with the market. The Sonali Bank rate is followed.

On 23 June the dollar rate was fixed at Tk 117.94 to levy customs duty. Till mid-May this had been Tk 110. Within a span of just 42 days the dollar rare has been hiked by almost Tk 8. As a result, customs duty on various essential items has gone up by Tk 1 to 17 per kg.