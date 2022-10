Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US $1,539.49 million remittances during the month of September in the fiscal 2022-23, reports BSS.

From July to September of the current 2022-23 fiscal year, the total remittance inflow was $5,672.74 million.

According to a data of Bangladesh Bank, the country received $2,096.32 million in July and $2,036.93 million in August.