Tipu for increasing capacity of land ports on Bangladesh-India border

The minister said this while meeting with Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Pranay K Verma, at the ministry in the city, said a press release.

In his speech, Pranay K Verma said there is a historical and excellent relation between the two countries.

“Bangladesh is a good friend of India. Indian government has always given importance to Bangladesh. India’s business, trade and cooperation with Bangladesh have increased a lot. Communication system has also improved. Bangladesh’s communication with India’s bordering states has become easier. As a result, trade between the two countries has increased,” he added.