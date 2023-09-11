Rupali Bank caught in a trap

State-owned Rupali Bank Limited bears the burden of lending without proper scrutiny and investing in weak finance instituting loans following its failure to recover the growing defaulted loans. As of June-July, bad loans mounted to Tk 17.76 billion, which is 18 per cent of the bank’s total loans.

On the other hand, Rupali Bank was lending to big businesses aggressively but failed to recover loans on time while the bank is providing the depositors more interest than it earns, resulting in losses of its earnings from interest. So, the bank is providing officials and employees’ salaries, as well as maintaining other expenditures from its earnings from other investments and services outside the lending. In 2022, Rupali Bank enjoyed the central banks’ rules on loan relaxation and posted Tk 210 million in profits. However, Rupali Bank, the lone state-owned bank listed in the stock market, announced no dividend for its shareholders at capital markets and 7 per cent of its total shares are listed in stock markets.

An initiative to privatise Rupali Bank was undertaken in 2005 following the bank modernisation project of the World Bank, followed by a roadshow at various countries by the Privatisation Commission in the next year. At that time, a Saudi investor proposed to buy Rupali Bank, but it did not go far. Now, the bank is struggling with several big clients as well as big amounts of defaulted loans. As the bank has been caught in a trap, it can neither come out of it nor take any effective plan to expand its business.

Mohammad Jahangir joined as the managing director of the bank a year ago. He told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “The highest amount of bad loans have been recovered during my tenure, and the bank lent to no big business group either. SMS and agriculture loans, however, continue. We are trying to recover loans from big businesses regularly, but we cannot deny the old problems, but we are trying so that no further problem arises.”