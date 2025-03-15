12 banks to get new managing directors

Some 10-12 banks in the private sector are going to get new managing directors (MDs). They will be appointed gradually in the next two years.

The move came in the context that several experienced MDs are going to retire soon. The list includes the MDs of BRAC Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Eastern Bank and Midland Bank.

At the same time, MDs of six banks, which are on verge of being dissolved due to irregularities, have been sent on enforced leaves. It is highly unlikely that they would return. They are likely to step down before completing their terms.

So, these 10-12 banks will see new faces in the top post, relevant banking sector sources say.

According to the Bangladesh Bank policy, although the age limit for bankers is 59 years, MDs can serve until 65 years maximum. The MD must have 20 years of experience as a banker and might be over 45 years of age.