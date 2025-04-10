Bangladesh won't face any problem for revoking transshipment facility by India: Commerce adviser

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has remarked that Bangladesh will not face any problems due to cancellation of transshipment facility by India.

“Just yesterday, Wednesday discussions were held with business representatives from various sectors; even buyers were present. We will attempt to overcome the crisis through our own arrangements," he added.

The commerce adviser made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Thursday.

Bashir Uddin said Bangladesh is working to ensure that there is no deficiency in competitiveness through its own capabilities.

“Commercial capacity will be enhanced. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to ensure that there are no shortcomings in connectivity either," the commerce adviser said.