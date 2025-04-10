Bangladesh won't face any problem for revoking transshipment facility by India: Commerce adviser
Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has remarked that Bangladesh will not face any problems due to cancellation of transshipment facility by India.
“Just yesterday, Wednesday discussions were held with business representatives from various sectors; even buyers were present. We will attempt to overcome the crisis through our own arrangements," he added.
The commerce adviser made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Thursday.
Bashir Uddin said Bangladesh is working to ensure that there is no deficiency in competitiveness through its own capabilities.
“Commercial capacity will be enhanced. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to ensure that there are no shortcomings in connectivity either," the commerce adviser said.
On 29 June 2020, India issued an order allowing the use of its territory for the transshipment of Bangladeshi goods to third countries. However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) of India cancelled that order on Tuesday.
In response to a query regarding what measures would be taken following this development, commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin stated, “There are some issues relate to infrastructure while there are some issues related to increased costs- we are working on these matters. We are hopeful that the challenges can be overcome.”
When asked about the growing calls on social media for Bangladesh to consider cancelling reciprocal transshipment or transit arrangements, the commerce adviser responded that such matters do not fall under his purview; his responsibility lies in enhancing capacity.
In reply to another question on whether a formal letter would be sent to India, the commerce adviser said, “At present, the matter of sending a letter is not under consideration.”
He further said, “Since the United States has suspended additional tariffs for three months, this provides an immediate relief and allows time for further discussions.”