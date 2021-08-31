Pran Group to invest in India, Nassa Group in Saudi Arabia

Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh are showing a growing interest in making foreign investments, according to Bangladesh Bank.

Some of the entrepreneurs want to use local experience to run business in foreign countries while some entrepreneurs are investing by assessing the demand of the respective countries.

Companies or individuals are also operating foreign office and small factory for business purposes. To do business in foreign countries, entrepreneurs have received approvals of Bangladesh Bank and the government. Many more are also waiting for approval.

People concerned said many individuals, whose companies export finished goods, now want to make wealth at foreign countries.

Many people have laundered money and are now running business abroad as well as amassing huge wealth. They now want to take money from the country through legal channel to legalise their wealth abroad. However, not all entrepreneurs follow it.

Many entrepreneurs are making foreign investment with the authorities’ approval.