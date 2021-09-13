Pran-RFL manufacturing products from used plastic

Pran-RFL Group is making hundreds of products, recycling discarded plastic items. These plastic products manufactured in Habiganj Industrial Park of the company are also being exported abroad. The company is saving a large sum of money besides protecting the environment through modern manufacturing processes.

A meeting was held at the Habiganj Industrial Park with the media regarding this innovation of Pran-RFL group. At the meeting, the top officials of the company highlighted various present and future aspects of plastic recycling in the country.