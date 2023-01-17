Skilled manpower must for building Smart Bangladesh: FBCCI president

Commissioner of Rangpur Divisional Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Suresh Chandra Biswas, presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh Small Tea Garden association president Md. Amirul Haque Khokon, and Rangpur NASIB president Md. Rakibul Hasan also spoke.

Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu highlighted the huge potential for setting up agro-based industries in Rangpur region alongside attracting domestic and foreign investments.

He drew the attention of FBCCI president to set up a Special Economic Zone at the vast abandoned site of Shyampur Sugar Mills in Rangpur.

Babu, also a former RCCI president and incumbent Convener of the Bazar Monitoring Cell of FBCCI, sought full cooperation of all traders of Rangpur division to keep prices of daily necessities at a bearable level during the coming holy month of the Ramadan.

Amin Helali said issues highlighted in the guidelines of the keynote article would definitely play an important role in creating a favourable environment for industrialisation in Rangpur division.

“The article has factually given a ‘master plan’ with direction in which way the private sector will run in the division,” he commented.