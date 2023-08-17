Bangladesh's RMG products cheaper than India, Sri Lanka

Bangladesh is struggling to move beyond low-end readymade garment (RMG) products while exporting to the United States (US) and European markets. The situation has turned so acute that the country now ranks third on the list of low-cost RMG product exporting countries, following China and Pakistan.

Now, Bangladesh is the world's second-largest exporter of RMG products, but its lower-ranked competitors, including India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Indonesia, and Morocco, are selling products at comparatively higher prices.

The scenario was obtained in an analysis on the markets in the US and European Union (EU) countries.