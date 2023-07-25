IMF suggests addressing long-standing structural issues to bolster growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has laid emphasis on addressing long-standing structural issues to make Bangladesh's economy more resilient and create a conducive environment to achieve higher growth.

"Policy priorities must focus on containing inflation, softening the impact of these economic disruptions on the vulnerable, and building external resilience through continued exchange rate flexibility," IMF Director for the Asia and Pacific Department (APD) Krishna Srinivasan said in a recent interview with BSS.

While tackling the near-term challenges, he said, it is important to address long-standing structural issues to bolster growth.