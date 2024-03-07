Govt cuts octane price Tk 4, petrol Tk 3, diesel Tk 0.75
The government has introduced an automatic pricing method for fuel oils in line with the global market prices. Thanks to the development, the fuel prices in the local market have declined to a marginal extent.
Diesel and kerosene prices went down by Tk 0.75 per litre, while petrol saw a decrease of Tk 3 and octane Tk 4 per litre, according to a gazette notification issued by the power, energy, and mineral resources ministry issued on Thursday.
As per the revised price, the prices of diesel and kerosene will be Tk 108.25 per litre. The octane price will drop from Tk 130 to Tk 126 per litre, and that of petrol will reduce from Tk 125 to Tk 122 per litre.
The new prices will come into effect on Friday.