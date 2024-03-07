Govt cuts octane price Tk 4, petrol Tk 3, diesel Tk 0.75

The government has introduced an automatic pricing method for fuel oils in line with the global market prices. Thanks to the development, the fuel prices in the local market have declined to a marginal extent.

Diesel and kerosene prices went down by Tk 0.75 per litre, while petrol saw a decrease of Tk 3 and octane Tk 4 per litre, according to a gazette notification issued by the power, energy, and mineral resources ministry issued on Thursday.