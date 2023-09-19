Egg price falls in wholesale markets after decision to import

The price of eggs has started falling following the government’s decision to import it. The prices fell by 15 to 20 taka for every 100 eggs in different wholesale markets in the capital on Tuesday.

However, the impact of the fall in the egg price in the wholesale market is yet to be reflected in retail markets. Although eggs are being sold at a rate of Tk 144 per dozen in some shops, the price remains more or less Tk 150 in most of the markets.