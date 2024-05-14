25pc import duty on the cards for MPs’ vehicles

The facility of duty-free car importation was awarded to MPs during the government led by Hussain Muhammad Ershad on 24 May, 1988, and it was upheld by all the descending governments. Parliamentarians of all parties received benefits under the provision.

In this regard, the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman, said the NBR proposal would reduce discrimination to some extent, though not fully.

“The privilege of duty-free vehicles for MPs is unethical and unconstitutional. The privilege should be revoked outright amid this time of economic crisis, when there are discussions about cutting costs as well as enhancing the revenue collection,” he said.

Also, he observed that the NBR is contemplating imposition of import duty only as it might have been hesitating to place the proposal boldly. The duty on vehicles should be equal for all.