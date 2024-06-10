Eid-ul-Azha: Banks open on 14-16 June at industrial areas
The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 17 June, Monday.
Before Eid, Friday-Saturday weekly and Sunday are closed for Eid, on 14, 15 and 16 June are three consecutive holidays. The bank will be closed during this time.
However, Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a notification stated that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, in order to facilitate payment of salaries and bonuses to the workers, employees, and officials working in the garment industry, and to facilitate the sale of export bills, banks have been asked to be kept open in the industry-related areas on a limited scale in the garment industry area.
The notification states that bank branches in Dhaka metropolitans, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, and Narayanganj will be kept open on a limited scale on 14-16 June to make payment of garment workers' wages, bonuses, and other allowances.
The BB also instructed to keep open bank branches in the Chattogram metropolitan and industrial areas to facilitate payment of garment workers’ and received export bills.
The central bank told banks to arrange adequate security in the bank branches with coordination of local administration.