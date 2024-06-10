Eid-ul-Azha: Banks open on 14-16 June at industrial areas

The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 17 June, Monday.

Before Eid, Friday-Saturday weekly and Sunday are closed for Eid, on 14, 15 and 16 June are three consecutive holidays. The bank will be closed during this time.

However, Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a notification stated that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, in order to facilitate payment of salaries and bonuses to the workers, employees, and officials working in the garment industry, and to facilitate the sale of export bills, banks have been asked to be kept open in the industry-related areas on a limited scale in the garment industry area.