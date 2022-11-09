Industrial production falls, sales hit snag 

The manufacturing industries, including ceramic, steel, textile, and cement, have been under extreme strains as they had to cut production up to 30-50 per cent due to a crunch in gas and electricity supply.

The banks now turn a deaf ear to the applications submitted by the non-exporting importers for opening letters of credit (LCs), which is eventually putting the local manufacturers on the brink of a raw materials crisis.

The export earnings have also dipped into the red as the major buyers – the United States and the European countries – are cutting their purchase orders for the Bangladeshi products.

There has been a dollar crisis in the country for the last six months. The industries have been hit hard due to low pressure of gas coupled with load shedding. Inflation is dragging down the people’s actual purchasing power. On the whole, the situation is feared to go downhill in the days ahead.

Citing the facts, the industrialists said they all are even struggling to maintain their current business, let alone business expansion. It is raising concerns over employment.

The companies have already started feeling the heat of the ongoing economic crisis. Singer Bangladesh, a multinational company of the electronic sector, has registered its first ever loss in the previous 12 years in July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The scenario is quite similar for the local electronic giant Walton as it posted its first ever loss since 2014 in the July-September quarter. The quarterly loss of Walton was calculated at Tk 460 million while that of Singer stood at Tk 80 million. The unusual hike in the dollar exchange rate and high prices of raw materials and machineries have widely been blamed for the scenario.

Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said the production costs have risen in all industries owing to the gas and power crisis. The import-dependent companies have been in crisis over the LCs.

However, the MCCI president suggested that the government should give more emphasis on food and energy security in the current perspective. Only then, he opined, social chaos will not rise and the factories will be able to keep their production unhampered.