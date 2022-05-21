Rice, oil, lentils and flour prices up by 40pc

Nowadays, a day labourer spends 40 per cent more than three years ago on daily food intake comprising rice, flour, lentils, edible oil, photo and sugar.

According to a 2021 study, conducted by the Institute of Health Economics and the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science of the Dhaka University, the daily food intake of a highly active person should consist of 333 grams of rice, 39 grams of flour, 50 grams of potato, 60 grams of lentils, 45 grams of edible oil and 25 grams of sugar.

To purchase such amounts of daily food intake, a day labourer spent slightly less than Tk 23 on 7 January 2019 but he now spends more than Tk 32, according to the daily price list of the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The 2021 study added 14 food items inducing seeds, vegetable, bananas, fish, milk and jackfruit seeds to make a daily diet chart of 2,300 kilocalories.