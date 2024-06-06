Defaulted loans in govt banks rising unabated

The central bank asked four state owned banks to bring down the defaulted loans within 12 per cent in June as part of the loan conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The banks are - Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank and Rupali Bank.

However, none of the banks could bring the amount within the target, mainly because none of them were directed about strategies to reduce the amount. As a result, the amount of defaulted loans has actually soared.

As part of its loan conditions, the IMF has asked Bangladesh to bring down the defaulted loans to 10 per cent within 2024.

According to the central bank, Sonali Bank’s defaulted loans rose to Tk 149.88 billion in March from Tk 133.4 billion in December last year. Janata Bank saw an increase in the defaulted loan by Tk 54.86 billion in that time, with the current amount standing at Tk 304.95 billion.