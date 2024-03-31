Bank loan interest rate surges past 13.5pc

Earlier, the highest rate of interest was 9 per cent. But the central bank backtracked from the earlier position of determining a fixed interest rate.

Currently, the interest rate on loans is fixed following the six months moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) method. Earlier, an additional 3.5 per cent interest was added to this base rate, but this time Bangladesh Bank has asked to add 3 per cent interest. Banks determine the final interest rate of the loan by combining the base rate and the additional interest.

At the end of March, the smart rate increased to 10.55 per cent. The interest on the loan stands at 13.055 per cent after adding 3 per cent interest to this.

Traders said that the interest rates on loans are now increasing every month as the central bank follows the new policy, creating trouble for the borrowers, businesspersons, and industrialists as they need to pay more interest. As a result, the cost of business is also increasing, they added.