Scope to whiten laundered money unacceptable: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) termed the scope of bringing laundered money back home unacceptable politically, economically and ethically.

The research institution pointed out that regular taxpayers as well as honest businesspersons will be frustrated if money siphoned our of the country is allowed to be legalised. CPD doesn’t support this initiative.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun presented different aspects of the budget in a press conference at Hotel Lakeshore in the capital on Friday.