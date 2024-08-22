Islami Bank: Obayed Ullah Al Masud made chairman 

In the previous board, Ahsanul Alam, son of S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam, served as the chairman. The business group has held a majority stake – around 82 per cent of shares – in Islami Bank since 2017.

The overhaul in the bank’s board came following allegations that S Alam Group, using different entities, took out at least Tk 500 billion in loans from the bank using its power.

In a press conference, governor Ahsan H Mansur expressed a firm stance in realising the loans and declared that they would follow every strategy in this regard.

“Those who have not repaid the bank's money will not be spared. All legal means will be pursued to recover the money,” he said.