Shahnaz Rahman and Latifur Rahman top taxpayers

Late chairman of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman, has been named the highest taxpayer in the senior citizen's category and the present chairman Shahnaz Rahman, top taxpayer in the women's category. Top taxpayers in the journalist's category are Daily Star's editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam and Prothom Alo's editor Matiur Rahman.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has named Mediaworld, Mediastar and Transcraft.

Two companies of the Transcom Group -- Mediastar Limited and Transcraft Limited-- are on the list of highest taxpayers in the print and electronic media category. The Bangla national daily, Prothom Alo, is published by Mediastar Ltd. Mediaworld Limited (The Daily Star) also features in this category. Transcom Group, along with others, also owns this company.

According to the National Tax Card Policy 2010 (Amendment), NBR published the names of 76 individuals and 53 companies as top taxpayers of the 2019-20 tax year. NBR will honour the top taxpayers with tax cards.