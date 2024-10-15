Govt takes few credible measures to control inflation

Why did the common people take to the streets during the July-August movement? Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur believes that mismanagement of the economy and high inflation are significant reasons behind the protests. He made this statement during a roundtable discussion organised by Prothom Alo on 14 September.

Globally, inflation is the economic indicator that most significantly impacts politics. Researchers have shown that high inflation makes a government highly unpopular. Professor at the Department of History and International Affairs of Princeton University, Harold James, wrote in 2023 that in democracies, election outcomes often depend on market prices. However, there are also examples of authoritarian regimes facing difficulties due to high inflation.

High inflation is often referred to as the silent killer of the economy. The people of Bangladesh have witnessed just how ruthless this killer can be over the past two years, making the cost of living unbearable for low-income people. Inflation has not decreased due to a series of wrong decisions by the previous Awami League government, whereas most countries have successfully controlled inflation through effective monetary policy.

It is true that the interim government inherited this high inflation. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the inflation rate in August was 10.49 per cent. In September, it slightly decreased to 9.92 per cent, although ordinary people are not seeing any impact of this decrease on their cost of living. Rather, prices of almost all commodities have risen.

The people expected that the new government would at least provide relief from the pressures of inflation.