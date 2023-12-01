Forex reserves fall further, dollar price above Tk 123

Despite official reductions in the value of the dollar by banks, the reality tells a different story. The dollar crisis has intensified, leading to a surge in prices. On the last day of the week, the price per dollar in remittance exceeded 123 taka, while the official declaration states the dollar price of remittance is 109.75 taka.

Certain banks are allowed by the central bank to purchase dollars at a higher price, resulting in an increase in remittance, which is expected to reach 1.9 billion US dollars in November.

Despite the central bank's efforts to bolster reserves through buying dollars from these banks, reserves have decreased by 120 million dollars in the last week.