Onion price crosses Tk 100 amid supply crunch

Onion prices have crossed the threshold of Tk 100 per kilogram (kg) due to what the traders say shortage in the supply of local varieties and decline in imports from neighbouring India.

Each kg of onion was selling at Tk 100 to 110 at different kitchen markets in the capital city on Wednesday, while prices of other daily necessities were also significantly higher.

Green chillies were selling at over Tk 250 per kg, and broiler chicken eggs were priced at Tk 150-160 per dozen. Some vegetables also experienced hikes in their prices due to recent rains.

Inflation has remained above 9 per cent throughout the last 14 years, mainly due to the higher prices of daily essentials. Food inflation has particularly been burdensome for people.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) estimated the overall inflation in May at 9.89 per cent, with food inflation at 10.76 per cent.