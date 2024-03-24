Entrepreneurs feel pressure as cost of doing business rises

The exchange rate of US dollars rose by about 45 per cent over the past two years. Gas price also increased by 178 per cent; power tariff increased in several phases including an 8 per cent hike in this February. Diesel price was slashed by Tk 0.75 a litre this month after a rise of 38 per cent. On top of that, the pressure of high inflation persists and the interest cap reaches a double digit again. And, this is how the cost of doing business has been on the rise in the country over the past two years.

Several small, medium and big business people from different sectors said they are trying to survive in business after overcoming the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Uninterrupted gas supply is not available despite the price hike. Global oil prices fell, yet fuel oil prices have been adjusted slightly in the country. On the other hand, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is taking no initiative on tax and duty exemption despite the depreciation of the taka against the UD dollar. The government is taking no initiative to reduce the cost of doing business either, businesspeople alleged.

Studies conducted by various organisations also found the cost of doing business is on the rise. Business Initiative Leading Development (BILD) conducted a Business Confidence Survey last year. The report said the confidence of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh increased on overall business aspects as well as their burden of costs of raw materials used in manufacturing, as well as power, water, gas tariffs and office rent are also on the rise. If such a situation continues, entrepreneurs will face more pressure in the coming days.