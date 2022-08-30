RMG export seems to be reviving

Consumers in the US, the UK and European Union countries, the major markets of Bangladeshi ready-made garments (RMG) have been facing the pressure of inflation.

Sales in the apparel shops in those countries have dropped and stocks have been piling up in the warehouses. As a result, the rate of new orders for the next two seasons has been declining. Meanwhile, there were reportedly incidents of existing orders being suspended.

The growth in RMG export was 35 per cent in 2021-22 financial year, which ended in June. In July, the first month of new fiscal year 2022-23, clothes worth US$ 3.37 billion were exported. The growth was only 16 per cent back then.