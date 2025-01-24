World's largest port handlers eye big investment in Bangladesh

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said they also want to introduce a digital online customs procedure in Chittagong Port, which would help reduce corruption drastically. He said they also want to invest in Inland Container Depots in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser told Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem that Bangladesh wants to make Chittagong Port more efficient and build more ports along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

"We have to do it as our future lies with the Chittagong Port. We want to make it the biggest port in the region," said the Chief Adviser.

He said Bangladesh wants to increase the efficiency of Chittagong Port, as the country believes it can be a regional hub for exports handling containers for Northeast Indian states and Nepal and Bhutan, among others.