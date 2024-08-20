No more cash support for weak banks: BB governor

The governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, has taken a firm stance against weak banks and declared that they will no longer provide cash support to them by printing money.

“Sudden closure of banks or printing money for them would not lead to a solution,” he argued while speaking to the media after a meeting with business leaders at Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

The governor also ruled out the speculation that the Tk 1,000 banknotes might be withdrawn and clarified that they have no such plans. He also urged everyone to refrain from spreading rumours in this regard.

However, the banking sector regulator is considering dissolving the boards of fragile banks, he added.