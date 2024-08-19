Bangladesh Bank: Expectations from the new governor

The former governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar had been made finance secretary in July 2018. And in 2019 AHM Mustafa Kamal was made financial minister. With the outbreak of Covid in 2020, the finance minister was quite active. But within a short time the finance secretary became the main policymaker regarding the economy. AHM Mustafa Kamal was more or less the minister in absentia. Then in 2022 Abdur Rauf Talukdar was made governor. Even as governor, he would take all economy-related decisions, he would run the finance ministry. He would make all the decisions solely, with the direct directives from the prime minister. But he could not resolve the economic crisis.

None of the 11 governors before Abdur Rauf Talukdar was free of shortcomings. Some run the show with a firm fist, some could not break free of the bureaucratic mould, some were basking in their popularity. But no one of them was of any camp of any particular business group. But Abdur Rauf Talukdar was the representative certain particular business groups. Prominent among them was the S Alam Group. One of the major tasks of the governor was to fulfill his legitimate and illegitimate demands. Abdur Rauf Talukdar also unlawfully provided all sorts of facilities to the pioneer of loan default in this country, Salman F Rahman. Chowdhury Nafis Sharafat, another powerful businessman during the Awami League rule, was also on this list.

These business groups who were extremely close to the former prime minister, would not only decide who was to be governor, but also who would be managing director of the various banks. Previously the deputy governor Sur Chowdhury and former executive director Shah Aman would be complicit with all the misdeeds of these businessmen. There are still certain officials in the central bank known as "S Alam's men". So if he is to establish good governance, the new governor needs to clear up his own house too.