Dhaka, Delhi agree to start discussion for CEPA soon

The last meeting between the commerce ministers of the two countries was held in Dhaka in September 2018.

During the meeting, both the sides held comprehensive discussions to further strengthen bilateral economic relations, according to a statement issued by Indian commerce ministry after the meeting.

They agreed that CEPA will create new jobs, raise living standards, and provide wider social and economic opportunities in India and Bangladesh.

In addition, the partnership would establish reliable and sustainable Regional Value Chains (RVCs), they added.