'White Paper preparation committee to highlight corruption extent, not corrupts'

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the committee tasked with preparing a white paper on the state of Bangladesh’s economy, said the committee’s role is to analyze the causes and extent of corruption, not to identify or “catch” the corrupt.

“This committee will explain why corruption occurs and assess its severity,” said Dr Debapriya. “However, it is not our responsibility to identify who is involved in corruption. That task falls under the jurisdiction of the government and its relevant agencies.”