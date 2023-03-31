Bangladesh urges EU to extend transition period to six years

The delegation included Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association president Faruque Hassan, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh, and former Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Nihad Kabir.

The two sides discussed different trade-related issues, including challenges of Bangladesh, especially the graduation of the country from the LDC category, and its possible implications on trade competitiveness and the overall economy.

The discussion also covered the issue of Bangladesh’s preparedness to continue its growth momentum in the post-LDC era.