India extends 20pc duty on rice export, onion export to remain on hold

The latest order regarding the duty was issued on Wednesday.

Quoting a government notification, Indian media outlet The Economic Times reported that the country’s finance ministry said the 20 per cent export duty will continue beyond 31 March without an end date.

People in India like other countries are also experiencing high inflation rates, which is a thorny issue for the incumbent government of Narendra Modi as the country is going into Lok Shabha elections this year, say analysts.

That is why the government of India has also put brakes on export of non-basmati rice and onions.