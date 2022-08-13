Biman’s flight on Sylhet-New York route soon: State Minister Mahbub Ali

<p>State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali said on Friday operation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines direct flight on the Sylhet-New York route will begin soon, reports news agency BSS.</p><p>“Sylhet Osmani International Airport is being developed to make the airport as the regional hub following the directives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.</p>.<p>“We are working to upgrade the airport international standard,” he told newspersons after a meeting with the authorities of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.</p><p>Earlier, the state minister joined a meeting over land acquisition of the airport.</p>