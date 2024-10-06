Green chilli price tops Tk 400, vegetable prices on the rise too

Prices of green chillies soared to Tk 400 per kg at wholesale markets in Dhaka on Sunday from Tk 180-200 per kg a week ago.

Prices started rising amid the incessant rains throughout the last week.

Besides, the prices of chicken eggs also increased to Tk 15 apiece, and vegetable prices increased by Tk 20-60 per kg.

Wholesale traders from the capital’s Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Town Hall Market informed Prothom Alo about the prices.