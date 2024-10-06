Green chilli price tops Tk 400, vegetable prices on the rise too
Prices of green chillies soared to Tk 400 per kg at wholesale markets in Dhaka on Sunday from Tk 180-200 per kg a week ago.
Prices started rising amid the incessant rains throughout the last week.
Besides, the prices of chicken eggs also increased to Tk 15 apiece, and vegetable prices increased by Tk 20-60 per kg.
Wholesale traders from the capital’s Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Town Hall Market informed Prothom Alo about the prices.
Currently, both imported and local varieties of green chillies are available in markets.
Green chilli prices fluctuated at local markets several times over the past few months due to the summer season, floods and heavy rains.
Prices usually stayed between Tk 150 and Tk 200 per kg, but it rose to Tk 180-220 a kg last week, and eventually, soared to Tk 500 a kg on Saturday.
Prices, however, dropped to Tk 350-400 per kg at several places on Sunday.
Prices of vegetables also increased with prices mostly ranging between Tk 80 and Tk 150. Yardlong (borboti) was sold at Tk 140-150 a kg on Sunday, which was Tk 80-120 a kg a week ago.Prices of eggplants increased by 60 a kg to Tk 160-180 a kg.
Prices of most vegetables including tomatoes and gourds also increased.
Farmed chicken eggs were also sold at Tk 170-180 per dozen at large markets and more or less at Tk 180 per dozen or Tk 15 per piece by vendors across the capital. White eggs were also being sold at the same prices.
Prices of broiler chickens also reached Tk 200 per kg with broiler chickens being sold from Tk 200-210 per kg, which were Tk 10 less in a week. Sonali chicken was sold for Tk 260-280 per kg.
Monwar Hossain, who works at a private company, came to the capital’s Hatirpool Bazar to purchase vegetables. He bought seven types of vegetable prices, spending Tk 910, but the same amount of vegetables could have been purchased for Tk 500 a week ago.
An additional Tk 400 is required to buy vegetables in a gap of several days, he said, adding that this was in no way warranted.