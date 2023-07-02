Man gifts 1kg green chillies at friend’s wedding

Price of green chillies started surging several days before Eid-ul-Azha with price reportedly reaching a record Tk 1,000 in various places of the country on Saturday.

In a bid to rein in the price hike, the government permitted import of green chillies from India.

Sixty tonnes of green chillies in six trucks -- 10 tonnes each – entered the country through Bhomra land port in Satkhira on Sunday. Green chilli over Tk 500 per kg in Bangladesh while Tk 21 in India