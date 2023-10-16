BGMEA urges IMF to support growth, dev of RMG industry

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the growth and development of Bangladesh’s RMG industry, highlighting its pivotal role in the country’s economic development and global trade.

Faruque made the call when a delegation from the IMF, led by IMF Mission Chief for Bangladesh Rahul Anand met him at the BGMEA Complex in the capital’s Uttara area on Sunday.

Accompanying Anand were several key members of the IMF delegation, including IMF Resident Representative to Bangladesh and Bhutan Jayendu De, Division Chief Chris Papageorgiou, Deputy Division Chief Piyaporn Sodsriwiboon, Senior Economist Estelle Xue Liu, Senior Economist Seok Hyun Yoon, Senior Economist Suphachol Suphachalasai and economist Richard Varghese, said a press release.