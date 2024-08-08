Withdrawal from banks limited to Tk 100,000 for today

The interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Muhammad Yunus will be sworn in today. So, a limit has been set for withdrawal of money from the banks today for security reasons. Not more than Tk 100,000 cash can be withdrawn from one account. This decision is applicable only for today.

The Bangladesh Bank in an urgent message gave this directive to the managing directors or MDs of the banks on Wednesday night. According to the directive, though a customer cannot withdraw it in cash, any amount of money can be transferred or transacted digitally.