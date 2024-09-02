Projects halted as Indian contractor departs

An Indian credit-funded project has come to a halt after the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent departure from the country on 5 August.

The project, aimed at upgrading approximately 50 kilometers of road from Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria to the Akhaura border to a four-lane highway, is currently suspended.

Sources said officials from the Indian contracting firm, Fcons Infrastructure Limited, have abandoned the project and returned to India. Their return and joining work is uncertain. As a result, the implementation of the project is in limbo.

This road upgrade project, stretching from the Ashuganj river port in Brahmanbaria to the Akhaura border, was initiated in 2017. After a revision, the project cost was estimated at Tk 57.91 billion, with Tk 29.82 billion funded by Indian loans under the second Indian Line of Credit (LOC).

The remaining Tk 28.09 billion is to be provided by the Bangladesh government. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2025. However, only 50 per cent of the work have been finished by June 2024.