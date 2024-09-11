Duty exemption of Tk 340b in FY 2022-23

The recently ousted Awami League government offered the highest amount of duty exemption in the financial year ahead of the 12th national polls. The government did this to please the businesspersons. This information came up in a report prepared by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The report says the amount of duty exemption reached Tk 340 billion in total in the 2022-23 fiscal, which is the highest in the history of the country, relevant officials say.

The national election was held in the first week of January this year. NBR’s custom officials feel the government exempted tax and duties to gain the support of the business community.