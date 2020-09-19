Weak demand hits top export hubs, Bangladesh struggles to stock up

Demand for rice from Asian export hubs waned this week, with Bangladesh holding off with imports even as its drive to shore up supplies fell short of targets after floods destroyed crops.

Prices for top exporter India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 were unchanged at $387-$394 per tonne.

Demand has been softening as key buyers already stocked up significant volumes in the past few weeks, said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.